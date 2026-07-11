Two young men were detained for preparing a car race in Veliko Tarnovo

Employees of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo prevented car races. Two were detained.

This night at around 1:30 a.m., a signal was received on the 112 telephone about loud noise from cars and revving engines in the area of Targovski Park - Veliko Tarnovo.

Three police teams were sent to the scene. Two cars were found parked side by side in both lanes, preparing to move off at a green traffic light.

The drivers were identified - 18 and 19 years old from Veliko Tarnovo, unknown to the police at the time.

Another 37 cars and one motorcycle, gathered in the area, as well as 56 people, were checked. No other violations were found.