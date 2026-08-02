A shocking case of animal abuse is being investigated in Varna

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna is investigating a case of brutal violence and killing of a cat by a young man. Footage of the act has been shared on social media and has sparked a wave of reactions, Nova TV reported. It shows a man, introducing himself as “Uncle Gosho”, catching the animal, beheading it and announcing his intention to cook it. The video was filmed and uploaded from the personal profile of the alleged perpetrator on social media.

The police have established the identity of the man and are currently searching for him. However, he has not been found at the addresses where he usually resides. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.