GDBOP smashes fentanyl lab in Sofia

The General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime has smashed a fentanyl production lab in Sofia, Nova TV reported. According to initial data, the lab supplied the entire country with the dangerous drug, with between 6 and 10 kilograms leaving it per day.

The two main producers were detained on the spot. More arrests and charges are pending.

The lab is extremely high-tech, and the operation is being carried out under serious security measures due to the danger of fumes. The entire area has been cordoned off, and GDBOP employees are working with special protective equipment. Ambulances are also on site.