15-year-old girl hits pedestrian in Sunny Beach

A 15-year-old girl, who was driving a car without a driver's license, hit a pedestrian in the Sunny Beach resort complex. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 04:00 in the morning in the parking lot of a large grocery store. According to initial data, the underage driver was driving at an inappropriate speed when she hit a 22-year-old man from Burgas.

The victim sought medical help at the University Hospital - Burgas on his own. The examination revealed bruises and abrasions on his body, and he refused hospitalization. The police report that after the accident the girl left the scene of the incident without notifying the law enforcement authorities. Her identity was subsequently established.

An investigation has been launched into the case, clarifying all the circumstances surrounding the incident.