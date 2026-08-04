54-year-old man was with his wife in Lyaskovets for three days in a row

A 54-year-old man from Lyaskovets has been detained on suspicion of domestic violence. According to the indictment, he beat the woman he lived with as a family for three days, the police announced.

The case was revealed after the 49-year-old victim sought help at the Gorna Oryahovitsa District Office on Monday morning. She told the uniformed officers that between August 1 and 3 she had been subjected to harassment by her partner.

The woman was examined by an Emergency Medical Service team in Gorna Oryahovitsa, after which she was transported to the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo. Medics found serious injuries, including skull and rib fractures. The victim has been admitted to a specialized medical facility for treatment.

The alleged perpetrator has been detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.