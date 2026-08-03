A man swallowed methamphetamine in front of police officers on the Ruse - Byala road

On July 31 in the afternoon, a 26-year-old man swallowed a synthetic drug and tried to get rid of an additional amount of drugs during a surprise check by officers of the Ruse Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs on the first-class road to Byala.

Around 1:40 p.m., a police team from the Dve Mogili District Office was conducting a routine patrol on the first-class road I-5. In the area of the junction for the village of Ekzarh Yosif, the uniformed officers noticed two people standing next to a parked motorcycle. Their identities were subsequently established – These are men aged 26 and 32.

When the patrol took action to carry out a check, the younger of the two reacted anxiously. The police press center reported that the situation developed quickly:

„When undertaking a police check, the younger swallowed something and threw a bag into the nearby bushes“.

Shortly afterwards, the 26-year-old man himself admitted to the police that the substance he had swallowed was methamphetamine. During the subsequent inspection of the bag thrown into the bushes, the law enforcement officers found about three more grams of the same drug.

A detailed inspection was carried out at the scene by an on-duty operational group. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the necessary actions are continuing for the full clarification of the incident.