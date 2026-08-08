Drunk young man killed his uncle with a stake while he was sleeping

An 18-year-old youth has been detained for the murder of his uncle in the Dimitrovgrad village of Stransko, the press center of the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Haskovo reported. The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m.

Earlier in the day, a domestic conflict broke out between the 24-year-old uncle and his nephew. The two were seasonal workers from the Yambol region in the village.

According to initial data, the alleged perpetrator waited for his relative to fall asleep and fatally hit him in the head with a wooden stake. The victim's wife witnessed the crime.

The test showed alcohol use by the attacker, who also confessed.

The prosecutor's office is about to charge the young man, the police added.

The last murder between relatives in the Haskovo region was also in Dimitrovgrad. On June 16, 2023, 47-year-old Dancho Kanaliev fatally stabbed his father Dimitar Kanaliev (74) in the chest with a knife during a family dispute in the village of Gorski Izvor.