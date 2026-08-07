Fraudsters pose as healers from Rhodope villages and sell "miraculous" ointments for joint pain. The misleading scheme was reported by the police in Smolyan and they urge citizens to be especially careful with advertisements on the Internet and social networks, reports bTV.

In recent days, the town hall of the village of Shiroka Laka has received several calls from citizens seeking contact with a person presented on the Internet as a healer offering an ointment for joint pain. Upon inspection, it was found that such a person does not exist.

The case is similar to a signal received in June 2026 by the mayor of the village of Momchilovtsi, after numerous calls from citizens seeking a non-existent "healer". In such fraudulent schemes, the names of the alleged healers are changed, using different identities, and the names of real settlements are added to the stories in order to create apparent credibility and gain people's trust. In different versions of the publications, the names of the village of Momchilovtsi, the village of Shiroka Laka, the village of Stoykite and the village of Gela are used.

The case is being investigated by the Regional Administration - Smolyan, and the information has also been sent to the competent structures in the field of countering cybercrime.

Similar cases are part of the broader problem of fraud. In the territory of Smolyan district in 2025, 50 signals of fraud committed via the Internet and electronic communications were registered. Since the beginning of 2026, 31 cases have been registered.

Among the most commonly used schemes are misleading advertisements on the Internet, false advertisements for the sale of goods and services, phishing messages aimed at acquiring personal and banking data, as well as fraud related to investments in stocks, cryptocurrencies and other financial instruments.

In investment fraud, perpetrators often use professional-looking websites, fake profiles and mobile applications, through which they convince citizens to invest funds with promises of quick and high profits. After transferring significant amounts, communication with the fraudsters is usually terminated, and the invested funds cannot be recovered.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications - Smolyan advises citizens:

not to trust advertisements that promise “miraculous“ treatment, guaranteed results or quick profits;

to carefully check the reliability of information, websites and individuals offering products or services online;

to be particularly cautious when advertisements use names of famous people, doctors, real settlements or fictional stories created with the aim of gaining their trust;

to not provide bank card numbers, security codes, passwords and other sensitive data through links sent by e-mail, messages or social networks;

when making online purchases, do not make advance payments to unknown persons without checking the reliability of the seller;

I remind you that fraudsters are constantly changing their methods and using different approaches to deceive. Careful verification of information, distrust of unrealistic offers and timely reporting to the police can prevent crimes and protect other citizens from becoming victims of fraud.