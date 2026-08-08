The court in Ruse left five members of the fentanyl organized crime group in custody after a 6-hour session

The District Court in Ruse imposed the most severe measure of detention "detention in custody" against five people, brought as defendants for participation in organized crime groups (OCG) for the production and distribution of fentanyl and other high-risk narcotics. At the request of the District Prosecutor's Office in Ruse, two other detainees have been placed under "house arrest", and the eighth member of the group is on "cash bail".

The large-scale investigation into the so-called "fentanyl affair" began in April 2026. The pre-trial proceedings are formed after the prosecution and the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking set out on the trail of the deadly synthetic drug due to a case from July 2024, in which a drug addict man died in the yard of a kindergarten in Ruse. The examinations at that time proved the use of fentanyl, which gave rise to a large-scale operational work.

The drug route: From Sofia to Ruse in shipments of sneakers

During the court hearing, key details of the drug distribution scheme became known. The dangerous synthetic drug was produced in two buildings located in the yard of the Agricultural Academy in the capital's "Faculty" district. According to the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the dismantled illegal base had the capacity to supply fentanyl to dealers throughout the country. During the specialized police operation conducted on August 4, 2026, the anti-mafia agents seized about 6 kilograms of pure fentanyl and other substances, the total market value of which is estimated at millions of euros.

The drug was transported from Sofia to the Danube city of Ruse via a courier company, with the shipments being sent by false senders and hidden in boxes of sneakers. Investigators used a wide range of special intelligence tools (SRS) and undercover officers who carried out confidential transactions to reach the leaders of the organized crime group.

Lawyers wanted the case to be moved to Sofia

Before the court, the defendants' defense attorneys attempted to request the dismissal of the supervising prosecutor, as well as the transfer of the case to Sofia on the grounds that the main procedural and investigative actions and the laboratory itself are located in the capital. However, the Ruse District Court rejected the defense's requests and examined the measures on the merits, accepting that they were sufficient evidence has been collected to substantiate the initial qualification of the crime and the danger that the individuals may abscond or commit another crime.

The investigation into the case continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Ruse, and additional chemical and technical examinations of the seized laboratory equipment are to be ordered. The ruling of the Ruse District Court is not final and is subject to appeal before the Court of Appeal in Veliko Tarnovo.