Violence in Radomir: Fight and humiliation of a minor has put the institutions on their toes

The police in Pernik have taken action in a case of violence captured on video, distributed on social networks, the Ministry of Interior's Office announced.

The mayor of Radomir, Kiril Stoev, said that he is calling an urgent meeting with representatives of the competent institutions to clarify the circumstances and discuss further measures.

A video recording showing violence against a minor in Radomir was distributed on social networks this morning. The footage shows a boy hitting another boy and trying to take his pants off, while the incident was filmed by a third party.

The recording shows that before the attack, insulting remarks were made to the victim. The video was posted on Facebook by another boy, who threatens to kill the person filmed attacking him. The police confirmed that the video was filmed on the territory of Radomir, BTA reports.

By order of the mayor of Radomir Municipality Kiril Stoev, an urgent coordination meeting was held with the participation of the Regional Administration-Radomir, the “Child Protection“ department, the Local Commission for Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles and the leadership of the municipal administration.

During the meeting, the Regional Administration announced that the child injured in the incident has been identified and is currently in the Children's Pedagogical Room. An investigation has been launched into the case, identifying all participants and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The children are minors, the Municipality announced.

After establishing the identities of all participants, joint work will be organized with the “Child Protection“ department, meetings will be held with the parents and children, and the case will be referred for consideration by the Local Commission for Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles, which will take the appropriate educational measures within its powers.

“I will not allow such behaviors to become an everyday occurrence for our children. As mayor, but also as a father, for me the safety of every child is an unconditional priority. Institutions must react quickly, in a coordinated and responsible manner“, said Mayor Kiril Stoev.

By his order, additional measures are being taken to guarantee public order and security in the city. A reinforced police presence will be ensured in parks, playgrounds and places where children and young people gather. Joint inspections between the employees of the Regional Administration and the Public Order Control Unit of the municipality will also begin.

In parallel, joint inspections will be organized by the police, the “Child Protection“ department and the Local Commission for Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles for compliance with the curfew and legal requirements for the protection of minors and juveniles.

The Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of the Local Commission for Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles Stanislava Genadieva stated that the Commission will take all actions within its legal powers and will strengthen its preventive work with children and parents.

In the coming weeks, meetings, information campaigns and initiatives aimed at preventing aggression, cyberbullying and responsible behavior among children and youth will be organized.

The Secretary of the Municipality of Radomir Niki Ivanov informed that the municipal administration will strengthen control over compliance with Regulation No. 1 on public order on the territory of the municipality, and will work in constant coordination with all competent institutions.

The Municipality of Radomir calls on citizens in case of detection of cases of violence or other violations, to submit reports promptly to the competent institutions. Social networks are not the place where reports should be submitted.

The municipality has a 24-hour telephone line for reports from citizens, reports can also be submitted via the electronic form on the official website of the Municipality of Radomir, as well as by calling 112 in cases requiring immediate intervention. A timely report is the fastest way for institutions to react and prevent such incidents.