They uncovered a drug greenhouse with nearly 90 cannabis plants and about 3 kilograms of marijuana

Within 24 hours, officers of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs conducted a large-scale specialized police operation to counter the production, possession and distribution of drugs. During the operation, eight people were detained, numerous pre-trial proceedings were initiated and various drugs were seized - fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana, as well as nearly 90 cannabis plants and about 3 kilograms of dry marijuana intended for distribution.

As part of the operation, officers of the Fifth Police District uncovered an equipped drug greenhouse and detained a 38-year-old man. After conducting operational and search operations, the police officers established that the man uses several addresses in the capital. During a search of a property in the “Vrazhdebna“ district, 88 cannabis plants, two bags of dry herbaceous mass with a total weight of about 3 kilograms, a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, as well as complete equipment for growing narcotics - lighting fixtures, air ducts, fans, an irrigation system, fertilizers and other tools - were found and seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and work on documenting his entire criminal activity continues.

In another operation by the Sixth Police Department - SDVR forensic experts detained two men involved in the distribution of narcotics. During an attempt to conduct a police check, the driver of the car offered fierce resistance. During the subsequent procedural and investigative actions in the car and the apartment he lived in, cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics, an electronic scale, numerous empty bags intended for the cut doses, mobile phones, as well as cash in the amount of over 46,000 euros, which there is evidence of having been acquired through criminal activity, were found and seized in the car and the apartment he lived in.

In the residential area “Studentski Grad“ officers of the Seventh Police Department – SDVR detained two people in a drug deal. During a search of the car and a personal search, quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine and ecstasy with a total weight of about 52 grams, as well as money, were found and seized.

During the operation, during separate checks, officers of the Third Police Department detained three people. Quantities of fentanyl, marijuana, crystal drugs, electronic scales, distribution tools and other material evidence were seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and work on the cases continues.

The total amount of seized narcotics is about 4 kilograms and 88 cannabis plants, as well as electronic scales, mobile phones, cutting tools and significant amounts of money, which there is evidence of having been acquired through criminal activity. Work on all initiated pre-trial proceedings continues under the leadership and supervision of the competent prosecutor's office.