The beating of the man killed in Plovdiv lasted over an hour

The beating of the man killed on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv on August 4th lasted over an hour. This was told to journalists by the supervising prosecutor Anelia Trifonova before the start of the court hearing at the Plovdiv District Court, where the detention measures for the five minors detained for the crime are being considered.

The youth are charged with intentional murder in a particularly painful way for the victim, for hooligan and sexual motives.

The hearing is being held behind closed doors.

Trifonova added that the murder was committed with complicity and will insist that the detention measures for all five be "detention in custody".

A total of 10 youths between the ages of 14 and 17 were detained in the case of the murdered 37-year-old man. Charges have been brought against five of them - three boys and two girls.

Three of the young people are from Plovdiv, and the other two from Stara Zagora and the village of Stroevo.

Attorney Ivan Ivanov, a defender of one of the children, commented to journalists that the media, social networks, video games, society, lack of commitment to any activities, bad company have had their impact on what happened.

I believe that none of them did it with the intention of killing, said the lawyer.

According to him, everyone now realizes what they have done and regrets it.

The decision to commit the act was made impulsively. The lawyer said that his client is from an elite school, from a good family, BTA reports.

After the reduction for minors, the law provides for imprisonment of 5 to 12 years for persons over 16, and for those under 16 - from 3 to 10 years. Two persons are under 16, and the other three are over

The youth imitated the groups for "pedophile hunters" and in their minds the victim was like that. The information is that a meeting was supposed to take place, arranged on social networks, between an older man and a girl who presented herself as 15 years old, but is actually 17 years old.

It happened at the Youth Hall, where the man was attacked.

He had extremely serious injuries, lacerations to the lungs and liver, kidneys, and a traumatic brain injury. He managed to get down from the hill on his own and was found at the foot of it in the afternoon. He was taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

At a vigil last night in Krichim, where the victim Georgi Kuzev is from, his relatives were categorical that the accusations of pedophilia are ridiculous. They demanded justice and maximum sentences.