Why did the mother in Isperih withdraw the three reports of violence?

The investigation into the shocking tragedy in Isperih, in which a 42-year-old man killed his two daughters, aged 10 and 17, with a knife and hanged himself, revealed serious systemic defects in the protection against domestic violence. As of 8:14 p.m. on September 5, 2026, the main question that concerns the public and the investigating authorities is: why did the institutions not react in time, after there was evidence of aggression in the family?

Chronology of fear: Why did the signals remain without consequence?

The District Prosecutor of Razgrad Tihomir Todorov confirmed to the media that the mother of the two girls had repeatedly visited the District Office (RU) in Isperih to complain about physical and mental abuse. The paradox in this case is that almost immediately after submitting them, the woman personally withdrew her statements and complaints. For this reason, the abuser was left with a clean criminal record and no official registration with the police.

According to experts in domestic violence protection, quoted on national television, this behavior is a classic pattern in victims of severe abuse. The reasons for the withdrawal of signals most often stem from:

Fear of retaliation: The abuser often escalated his threats after police intervention.

The abuser often escalated his threats after police intervention. Economic dependency: The perpetrator worked as a taxi driver and, despite his gambling addiction, provided minimal funds for the children.

The perpetrator worked as a taxi driver and, despite his gambling addiction, provided minimal funds for the children. Psychological pressure: The mother was manipulated and systematically threatened that her children would be taken away from her.

Institutional collapse or algorithm followed?

The case caused a sharp reaction at the highest state level. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced an urgent inspection of the actions of the local police. He emphasized to journalists that the Ministry of Interior has concluded an agreement with social services for the immediate exchange of information, but it will be inspected whether the regional team has followed the established algorithm for risk assessment in the initial signals. Demerdzhiev added that the perpetrator suffered from a depressive disorder, which, combined with gambling addiction and debts, led to the fatal outcome.

The prosecutor's office points to the fact that the mother left home two months ago and recently sent a message to her eldest daughter that she had a new partner as the main trigger for the crime. This triggered a panic fear in the father that he would lose parental rights, which pushed him to the final decision.

In connection with the dark chronicle, the Isperih Municipality announced a three-day mourning in memory of the two innocent children, which will last from September 6 to 8. Psychologists have already been mobilized to work with the classmates of the murdered girls at the local school “Vasil Aprilov“.