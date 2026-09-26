Demerdzhiev: 20 kg of cocaine and 26 kg of marijuana were seized in Lesovo

20 kilograms of cocaine and 26 kilograms of marijuana were seized during a joint operation by the Bulgarian Border Guard Service and the Customs Agency at the Lesovo border checkpoint. The total value of the drugs is over 2.2 million euros. The driver of the truck in which the quantity was found was detained.

The drugs were hidden in a specially constructed cache in the truck. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, and the driver has been detained for 72 hours, Yambol District Prosecutor Doychin Doychev announced.

„We prevented the distribution of thousands of doses of death and broken human destinies“, wrote Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

According to him, the operation has interrupted yet another international drug trafficking channel. Demerdzhiev pointed out that the goods were prepared for illegal transport, and information about the vehicle was submitted by the anti-mafia officers from the Directorate of Drug Control to customs officers, who identified it and conducted a thorough inspection.

The traffic was through Bulgaria to Turkey

Deputy Director of the Directorate of Drug Control, Senior Commissioner Darin Kostov, announced that the truck was stopped and detained at the border crossing. The Deputy Director of the Customs Agency, Stefan Bakalov, specified that this was a transit traffic of cocaine and marijuana, which arrived through other European countries and continued to Turkey.

According to Bakalov, the drugs were wrapped in foil in order to make the X-ray inspection difficult. He indicated that all the facts and circumstances of the case are yet to be established.

Kostov stated that other individuals, in addition to the truck driver, are being checked, as well as addresses in various places in the country. Demerdzhiev stated that the state will step up actions against drug trafficking channels.

Sources: Focus