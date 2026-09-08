They will not appeal the measure of a 17-year-old boy accused of the murder of Georgi Kuzev

The Plovdiv District Court refused to restore the deadline for appealing the measure of detention of one of the two 17-year-olds, most recently accused of the murder of Georgi Kuzev on the Youth Hill, BNT reported.

According to the magistrates, there is no good reason for the deadline for appeal to have been missed. When the young man was charged, a public defender was appointed, who also represented him when the measure of "detention in custody" was determined.

The court pointed out that the lawyer of the 17-year-old young man was on leave, but this did not constitute an obstacle to filing an appeal, since during this period he represented his client on other occasions.

The 15-year-old is the only one to have appealed his measure to a second instance court and remained in custody. Thus, all three young men are subject to the most severe measure of "detention in custody".