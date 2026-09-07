The Tragedy in Isperih: The Father Planned Everything

The investigation into the brutal crime that shook all of Bulgaria is entering a decisive phase. At 9:05 a.m. on September 7, 2026, the Razgrad District Prosecutor's Office announced new data confirming that the 42-year-old father deliberately and cold-bloodedly planned the last meeting with his daughters (aged 10 and 17) in order to take their lives.

According to an official statement by District Prosecutor Tihomir Todorov to bTV Novinite (btvnovinite.bg), the children were most likely asleep at the time of the attack. Proof of this is the lack of any traces of resistance at the crime scene and the minimal amount of blood on the bodies. The victims were stabbed to death on the night of September 2 in an uninhabited property owned by the grandfather, after which the perpetrator locked the house and hanged himself in the yard.

The prosecution points to deepening family conflicts, severe depression and serious financial problems related to the gambling addiction of the man, who worked as a taxi driver, as the leading motives for the sinister act. The parents had been separated for about two months. Before the attack, the father borrowed money to buy the girls backpacks, jackets and shoes for the first day of school - an action that investigators now interpret as part of a pre-conceived plan for a "last meeting".

The Municipality of Isperih (focus-news.net) has declared a three-day mourning period in memory of the deceased children. Since the perpetrator is dead, the pre-trial proceedings will be terminated after the completion of all the appointed medical and biological examinations.