Driver hits patrol car, injures police officers, steals car and flees to Romania

The wanted Romanian citizen, who hit a police car and injured two police officers near Veliko Tarnovo, has managed to flee to Romania. The fugitive stole a vehicle from an aluminum joinery factory in the old capital city, after which he crossed the “Danube Bridge“ undisturbed due to the simplified procedures in the Schengen area, Nova TV reports.

The action began a day earlier, when the police in Stara Zagora began pursuing a powerful car. After the driver refused to obey the orders, assistance was requested from the uniformed officers in Veliko Tarnovo.

The law enforcement officers blocked the road in the area of “Prisovski zavove“ with a heavy truck and attempted to stop the fugitive with a stop sign. In an attempt to avoid capture, the driver charged directly at the patrol car. The police car was seriously damaged in the collision, and the two police officers inside were slightly injured.

After the accident, the man abandoned his original vehicle and headed on foot to a nearby aluminum joinery company. There he robbed several cars parked nearby, stole a car from the company's territory and drove off in the direction of “Danube Bridge“. His crossing of the border crossing into Romania proceeded without any obstacles, taking advantage of the Schengen regime.

The woman who was traveling with the fugitive - also a Romanian citizen - was detained by law enforcement at the scene of the collision. The main working hypothesis of the investigators is that the man is involved in illegal trafficking of people, migrants and refugees. Frightened by the organized police ambush, he undertook the risky maneuver against the patrol car.

The work to establish his location and his international search continues.