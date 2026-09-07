Markovski: Who is the perpetrator of the beating of Kuzev?

„I would not say that everyone involved in the death of Georgi Kuzev has been charged. This is speculative at this stage of the pre-trial proceedings.“ He commented on this on the air of the program „Hello, Bulgaria“ on Nova TV lawyer Dimitar Markovski, who represents the relatives of a 37-year-old man brutally beaten to death in Plovdiv.

According to the human rights activist, it is of utmost importance for the investigating authorities to establish with accuracy who the real perpetrator of the beating of Georgi Kuzev is, since in such group crimes the individual role also determines the severity of the punishment. The lawyer added that there is a sufficient amount of video footage from the fatal night that will help the prosecution detail the actions and personal contribution of each of the accomplices.

Financial compensation and civil claims

Markovski confirmed that he has already taken the necessary legal actions to secure future civil claims that the blackened family will file in court. Since some of the attackers are minors, the financial claims will be directed directly to their parents.

The lawyer also made a critical comment on the judicial practice in our country: “A Bulgarian is worth less than a nice horse. Unfortunately, the parameters of compensation in our country are still far from those for European citizens. For the lost life of a young Bulgarian, the court usually awards between 110 and 140 thousand euros, which is the value of a nice Western car“. He emphasized that talks about specific amounts with Georgi's sister have not yet been held, as the family is extremely traumatized by the tragedy.