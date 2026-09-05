The court released the 17-year-old with 10 kg of marijuana

The Sofia City Court (SCC) determined a lighter measure of detention "supervision by an inspector from the Children's Pedagogical Room" for The 17-year-old who was arrested with nearly 10 kilograms of marijuana in the capital. The magistrates decided to release him from custody after a hearing earlier today.

According to the reasons of the court in Sofia, there is no definitive evidence that the minor is directly connected to the discovered drugs or that the car in which the drugs were found is his property. The magistrates also indicated that some of the key physical evidence was collected in violation of procedural order, since during the initial actions and detention of the minor, his parent or legal representative was not present.

We recall that the operation of the Sixth Regional Directorate-SDVR took place in the area of the residential complex “Ovcha Kupel“ 2, where exactly 10 vacuum-sealed packages with a total of 9970.24 grams of hemp were found in the trunk of a car. According to investigators, the distribution scheme avoided direct contact with buyers – customers were sent information about the location of the car and the place where the key was hidden. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office initially insisted on the most severe measure “detention in custody“, but the court rejected the request. Today's decision is not final and can be protested before the Court of Appeal.