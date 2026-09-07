A one-year-old child was killed in Varna, a relative of the family was detained

A 33-year-old woman from Varna is accused of the murder of a one-year-old child and remains permanently in custody. The measure of “detention“ was determined by the Varna District Court at the request of the prosecutor's office, the Varna Appellate Prosecutor's Office reported, quoted by Nova TV.

The case dates back to August 30, when a report was filed with the police about a one-year-old child found helpless in the home of relatives. Police and ambulance teams arrived at the address and determined that the child had died.

Initially, pre-trial proceedings were initiated to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the death. However, the appointed forensic examination showed that a serious crime had been committed against the child. During the investigation, law enforcement authorities established the involvement of a 33-year-old woman who lived at the address and was close to the child's family. She was searched and detained.

The woman was charged with murder of a minor. Initially, the supervising prosecutor detained her for up to 72 hours, after which the Varna District Prosecutor's Office requested that the court impose the most severe measure of detention on her.

The Varna District Court granted the request and ruled that the 33-year-old woman remain in custody. The investigation continues under the supervision of the Varna District Prosecutor's Office. All facts and circumstances surrounding the child's death are yet to be clarified.