Theft in a home in the center of Sofia, despite the presence of a security camera. The case was reported by NOVA viewers, who claim that the thief entered their home at night, stole money, bank cards and personal documents, and then locked them in the living room and left the home. The recordings have already been handed over to the police.

The incident took place on the corner of „Budapest” and „Tsar Simeon” streets in Sofia. The break-in to the apartment took place around 02:00 at night.

The stranger first entered through a metal door, which was not properly closed. Then he tried to open the neighbors' door, but their door did not open and then headed for our apartment, said Mihaylina Dimitrova.

„Our mistake was that we only locked it with the latch”, explained Dimitrova.

The family does not understand how he broke in without waking them up.

„First he stopped by my handbag, took out my wallet with my personal documents, money and bank card”, explained Dimitrova. The spare key for the family car is also missing.

The stranger continued into the apartment, where he found Mikhailina's husband's wallet. He took the money and bank cards from it. Then the man left. Before that, however, he locked them in the living room.

In the morning, when they woke up and realized what had happened, the family immediately called the police.

“The patrol guys told us that they had seen this man in the area, he was familiar to them. I don't know if he had any criminal record. They said that they had never caught him committing robberies before. And they said that they thought he would be easy to identify and capture, because they visually recognized him”, says Mikhailina Dimitrova.