Two accused of murder in Sungurlare remanded in custody

The Burgas District Court has determined the most severe measure of detention “detention in custody” for two men accused of the intentional murder of a 45-year-old man in Sungurlare. According to the prosecutor's office, the two are the perpetrators of the crime, BTA reported.

A DNA examination of the knife, indicated as the weapon of the crime, as well as a technical examination of security camera recordings, are to be carried out. The prosecutor's office stated that there is a risk that the two may hide or commit a crime, as well as influence witnesses.

The defense disputed the prosecutor's claims and requested lighter measures. The lawyers indicated that the evidence is still contradictory and the mechanism of what happened is yet to be clarified. According to the defense, the defendants were attacked with a metal pipe and acted in self-defense. House arrest was requested for one of them.

In court, one of the defendants stated that he regretted what happened and denied knowing who had inflicted the fatal knife blow.

We recall that a 45-year-old man died on Sunday evening after a fight and knife attack in Sungurlare, after a conflict between two groups escalated into a physical fight. Four more people were injured in the incident - 3 women and a 15-year-old boy. Initially, eight people were detained in the case, and the prosecutor's office subsequently charged two of them.