A young man stopped a beating of his mother and detained the attacker

A family quarrel in Stara Zagora ended with police intervention and the detention of a 54-year-old man, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The alarm was raised shortly before midnight on September 16. The Second District Police Department received a call about a fight between three men and a woman on a street in the city. A police team was immediately sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, the uniformed officers found a 52-year-old woman. She told the police that she had been attacked and beaten by her 54-year-old ex-partner.

The woman's 22-year-old son intervened in the conflict. According to police, he managed to forcefully detain the alleged attacker to stop the violence against his mother, after which he handed him over to the arriving Interior Ministry officers.

The 54-year-old man was taken to the Regional Department and detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for causing bodily harm in the context of domestic violence. The investigation is ongoing.