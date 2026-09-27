Two men arrested for sexual assault in Ceuta

The police in Ceuta have arrested two men on suspicion of sexual assault against a 17-year-old girl. The detainees are Moroccan citizens aged 42 and 21. They were identified after a report by citizens who heard cries for help near the beach huts on the El Trampoline beach.

The girl, who lives in a youth accommodation center, was taken to hospital for a medical examination. There, a special protocol for victims of sexual violence has been activated. According to the medical report, the assault was not completed. The investigation is ongoing, with the two men remaining suspects, but not convicted.

Police also carried out an operation for minor migrants

The incident occurred during a large-scale police operation in the autonomous city to register and accommodate minor migrants. In the same area, the National Police carried out an extraordinary operation to identify young people with the aim of transferring them to specialized centers.

So far, authorities have registered nearly 2,400 minor migrants in Ceuta since the migration wave at the end of July.

Sources: BNR