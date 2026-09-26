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Woman in serious condition after being hit by car in Sofia

Woman in serious condition after being hit by car in Sofia

The pedestrian was hit near the Universiade Hall and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The cause of the incident has not yet been clarified.

Sep 26, 2026 22:32 15

Woman in serious condition after being hit by car in Sofia - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A woman was hit by a car in the area of the “Universiade“ hall in Sofia. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition, the press center of the Ministry of Interior reported to “Around the World and at Home“.

Several police cars were sent to the scene of the incident. It is not yet clear how the collision occurred.

The age of the victim is also unknown. There is no official announcement about other victims or the driver being detained. The causes and circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.

Sources: BNT