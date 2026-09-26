Woman in serious condition after being hit by car in Sofia

A woman was hit by a car in the area of the “Universiade“ hall in Sofia. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition, the press center of the Ministry of Interior reported to “Around the World and at Home“.

Several police cars were sent to the scene of the incident. It is not yet clear how the collision occurred.

The age of the victim is also unknown. There is no official announcement about other victims or the driver being detained. The causes and circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.

Sources: BNT