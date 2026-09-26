Man dies in accident on Lovech-Pleven road

A 51-year-old man from Plovdiv died after a crash between two cars on the Lovech-Pleven road. The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. near the junction for the village of Slatina, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Lovech reported.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Pleven. His condition deteriorated and he died in the hospital.

„A 51-year-old man from Plovdiv died after a collision between two cars on the Lovech-Pleven road“, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Lovech reported.

Two more people were injured in the crash – a 76-year-old man and his 52-year-old daughter. Both are hospitalized.

This is the fifth victim of an accident in the Lovech region for the day. Before noon, four men aged between 23 and 43 died in a collision between two oncoming cars.

Sources: BTA