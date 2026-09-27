A Spaniard is the shaman of the sect dismantled in Plovdiv

A Spanish citizen is the shaman of the sect dismantled in Plovdiv. He was detained for 72 hours for possession and distribution of high-risk narcotics, BTV reported.

The probable use is related to occult and magical practices and rituals and causing hallucinogenic psychotic states of consciousness.

The Spaniard has lived in Bulgaria for many years. The narcotics were found during an operation by the National Security Agency and the Ministry of Interior early this morning on the land of Kalofer in an outbuilding.

In the pre-trial proceedings, investigative actions are being carried out - witness interrogations, expert examinations have been ordered to establish the type of narcotic substance, and material evidence has been seized.

In the coming days, the district prosecutor's office is expected to request a preventive measure of "detention in custody."