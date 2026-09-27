Woman dies in accident that closed Aytoski Pass

A 62-year-old woman died in a serious accident between a car and a truck in Aytoski Pass. The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the section after the village of Bilka in the direction of the village of Duskotna.

The woman who was driving the car is from Dobrich. The truck was driven by a 57-year-old man from Avren. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas.

„It is possible that the Aytoski Pass will be closed for a long time in both directions due to inspections“, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified.

The Varna-Burgas road through Aytoski Pass is closed. A detour route has been organized through the Rishki Pass.

The causes of the accident are under investigation. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Sources: BTA, BNT