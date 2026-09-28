Police chased a 35 km offender who reached 200 km/h

Police teams chased a car with a driver without a license for a distance of 35 km in Burgas. The race ended in a crash and the arrest of two men. During the chase, the car was moving at a speed between 180 and 200 km/h, entered the oncoming lane and ran a red light. Inspector Georgi Dimitrov from the "Road Control" Directorate at the Pomorie Regional Police Station spoke about the case on the air of "Zdravej, Bulgaria" on Nova TV.

It all started around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. A police patrol noticed a car with a Lovech license plate, which was winding along the road. The uniformed officers decided to carry out an inspection and gave a light and sound signal, as well as a stop sign. However, the driver did not obey and even accelerated.

The car headed towards Burgas, at times entering the oncoming traffic. According to Inspector Dimitrov, the police officers tried to simultaneously follow the car and warn other road users of the danger.

The fugitives continued towards Kableshkovo. Another police team also tried to stop them, but the driver again did not obey. In Kableshkovo, the car also ran a red traffic light, then continued towards Burgas.

The race ended in the land of the village of Bryastovets. The car entered a dirt road, hit a mass of earth and stopped. The two men inside got out of the car and fled. Since they did not comply with the police orders, the officers used a taser. During the subsequent arrest, the two resisted and physical force and aids had to be used.

No police officers or citizens were injured during the pursuit and arrest.

A 37-year-old man was behind the wheel, who had never held a driver's license. According to police data, he was also found to be driving without a license in 2024. His alcohol test was negative, but the drug test showed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

His companion is 28 years old. During his personal search, the police found a crystalline substance, which is believed to be drugs. According to Inspector Dimitrov, the man had also been found to be driving a car after using drugs in the past.

The two were detained for up to 24 hours, after which they were released. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The materials are about to be handed over to the prosecutor's office.