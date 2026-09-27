A car belonging to a key witness in the cases against the mayor of the Pleven village of Tranchovitsa has been set on fire. According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a signal about burning farm buildings and a jeep with a Sofia registration was filed at 01:00 at night, and at 9:00 In the morning, the fire resumed and the fire crews had to return.

The prosecutor's office in Pleven told bTV that pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case and the causes of the fire are being clarified.

A case is being filed against the mayor of the village, Milan Draganov, for selling and disposing of real estate without the knowledge and consent of their owners.

In May, a bTV investigation showed hundreds of acres of fields that were sold with false powers of attorney.