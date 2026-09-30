Crime journalist Kiril Borisov: Iliyan Filipov walked without security, he did not worry about his life

The following is known: two shots; Iliyan Filipov is not a random person; there are many versions in the public space. Whichever version we put forward now, it would be a mockery of this man's memory and will hinder the investigation. This was stated to BNT by journalist Kiril Borisov.

„There are many unresolved questions in the past years surrounding Filipov. The first is about his conflict with Ivan Petleshkov, who is his former business partner. There was also a case of a search of Filipov's company's warehouses, looking for two people and cocaine stored there,“ he commented.

According to Borisov, the murdered man had no security, was not worried about his life, was a mountaineer and went to deserted areas alone.

Journalist Stefan Milanov believes that this is clearly a professional murder, well-prepared.

“Ivan Demerdzhiev dropped a bombshell in 2025 that he had a “list of people to disappear”, before the current government came to power and he became Minister of the Interior. We know that Demerdzhiev is strongly connected to Plovdiv, he probably has a good view of where interests intersect and what the red dots are for, for example, public procurement and who can step on whom“, he believes.

According to Borisov, it is either something international or a big internal game, probably political, because Filipov was close to everyone who was in power in the last 20 years.

“It seems elementary to me to say from the first day that he was at odds with some people. We have an unprecedented shift in financial and political dependencies in our country with the new government. Unfortunately, we do not have independent bodies that can distribute public procurement without being influenced by the executive branch. "There are few capitalists who can afford not to be interested in the political situation," Milanov added.

Both are of the opinion that it is exaggerated to talk about a return to the 90s and a wave of murders.