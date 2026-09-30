Nikolay Staykov on the murder of Iliyan Filipov: The big question is why

"In such a murder, there are two important questions - who and why." This was stated by journalist Nikolay Staykov in a comment for News.bg in connection with the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov.

According to him, for the time being, only the police can answer the first question. He emphasized that the question "why" is more important in this case. According to him, it is important to recall the background. Staykov pointed out that a year ago, Filipov expressed concerns about his life on the social network Facebook, naming a specific businessman. Shortly after, however, the Facebook post in question disappeared.

Staykov considers the beginning of the investigation to be weak. According to him, it does not inspire much hope, especially if you look at the first signs. He pointed out that publicly known information was not marked in any way. The journalist emphasized that if he had to investigate the murder, he would have buried himself in the root of the conflict, as the most logical version.

According to him, the murder of Filipov looks like a professional job. According to him, this is most evident in the completed task.

He believes that the real question is why, not so much who. Staykov said that contractors for such a task can always be found. The big question remains why.

The journalist believes that all institutions working on the case will be viewed quite critically. He expects such precision to be applied, as in the "Petrokhan"-"Okolchitsa" case. According to him, everything leads to the violation of economic or other interests.