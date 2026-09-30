Was Iliyan Filipov worried about his life? Demerdzhiev ordered an inspection at the Ministry of Interior

The Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev ordered a full inspection of whether the structures of the Ministry of Interior had received data, complaints and signals from a businessman from Plovdiv with the initials I.F., which concerned concerns about his safety, BNT reported.

There is no information about such in the official registers of the Ministry of Interior.

Regarding publicly circulated information from March 2025 that the businessman was worried about his life, Minister Demerdzhiev also ordered an inspection of whether a competent structure at the Ministry of Interior had taken action after the publications and started work. There is no data on similar actions in 2025.

In this regard, Minister Demerdzhiev ordered the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior to conduct a full analysis to determine whether there was any neglect of important circumstances and data in the actions of law enforcement agencies in 2025.