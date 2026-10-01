Investment gold, armed robberies and an 11-year sentence for premeditated murder. These are some of the data on Slavcho Blagoev Megerov, which the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev presented from the parliamentary rostrum.

Megerov was detained yesterday in Sofia on “Cherni Vrah“ Boulevard. According to Demerdzhiev, he has numerous criminal records, alerts and proceedings, some of which date back to 2007, dariknews.bg listed.

Back in 2007, Megerov was convicted of a crime related to theft from an ATM. In March 2008, he was suspected of robbery, and at the end of the same year – in an armed robbery. In December 2008, his involvement in an armed robbery of a goldsmith's workshop was established.

In July 2010, Megerov was named as a probable perpetrator of an armed robbery of a goldsmith's workshop, and later that month he was also suspected of a robbery of a goldsmith's shop in Blagoevgrad.

In February 2011, his name appeared again in connection with the theft of gold from a goldsmith's shop. In 2012, during an inspection, he and other individuals were found in a car in which mobile phones, masks and metal tools for breaking into houses were found. In March of the same year, Megerov was again suspected of armed robbery, and procedural and investigative actions and operational measures were carried out.

Theft of investment gold

Demerdzhiev paid special attention to a case from June 15, 2026, when Megerov was identified as a person involved in a particularly large-scale theft in Plovdiv.

This involved the theft of investment gold. Megerov was detained for 24 hours, and the police officers worked to identify the perpetrator. According to Demerdzhiev, the supervising prosecutor's office was proposed to request a permanent measure.

Subsequently, the case was seized by the investigating police officers and handed over to an investigator. “I am not aware of any active actions being taken on this case from then on”, said Demerdzhiev.

The minister also said that some time ago he had provided the information to the acting Prosecutor General with the idea of intensifying the actions on the case.

“When we talk about prevention – here is an example. It is bad when there is not enough active work on pending criminal proceedings. It gets to the point that instead of detaining this perpetrator, instead of being brought to justice more quickly for a previous act, it comes to the new one“, he said.

Three convictions

Numerous criminal registrations have been made regarding Megerov, dating back to 1993. Demerdzhiev also pointed out three cases that ended in convictions.

One sentence is for robbery - one year of imprisonment.

The second is for premeditated murder - 11 years of imprisonment.

The third is for theft - 11 months of imprisonment.

“One of them is for robbery - the District Court's sentence is a one-year sentence of imprisonment. The second sentence is for premeditated murder - the District Court's sentence is 11 years of imprisonment. The third is for theft, where the same person was sentenced to 11 months of imprisonment“, said Demerdzhiev.