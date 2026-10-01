The suspect in the murder of Iliyan Filipov was returned to Plovdiv

The suspect in the murder of Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov has already been escorted to Plovdiv, NOVA reported.

Slavcho Megerov was brought under heavy police guard to be questioned. He is expected to be charged. The prosecutor's office specified that they are investigating premeditated murder.

A wide range of people connected to the victim's company are also being questioned.

Residents of the neighborhood say they fear for their lives after the crime. "We are worried. The streets are dark. I am shocked by what happened," said a woman living nearby.

"We live across the street, but we have never seen him before. "We've only seen his car. In any case, it's a contract killing," said another resident of the area.