60-year-old man detained in Razgrad for shooting with an air rifle

A 60-year-old man was detained in Razgrad after shooting with an air rifle at a group of minor boys because of noise in front of an apartment building. The report of the shots was filed at around 9:20 p.m., the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Razgrad announced.

The incident occurred in the “Vodna Tsentrala“ neighborhood. During the actions taken to clarify the circumstances, the police found that the man had fired with an air rifle and had made insulting words, threats and threats to the boys who were in front of an apartment building.

The man has been detained at the Razgrad District Office. An investigation has been launched into the case. The police did not report any injuries and did not indicate whether the detainee was charged.

Other shooting cases in Razgrad

At the end of July, the police detained a 26-year-old man after shooting with a gas-signal gun from a car on a boulevard in Razgrad. In early February, young people from Kubrat were fined after a scandal and shooting with a gas gun in front of an apartment building, and their actions were defined as a violation of public order.

At the end of December, passengers in a taxi caused the driver to draw a gun with their behavior. Separate actions have been taken by the competent authorities in these cases.

Sources: BTA