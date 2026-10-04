Yuliyan Yankov - Kartofa, connected to the multi-million dollar roadside assistance business and the threats against Georgi Kandev, surrendered this morning to the authorities in Halkidiki, Greece, NOVA reports.
“In connection with the unlawfully issued European arrest warrant against me and in fulfillment of my civil obligations, today, 04.10. I decided to surrender myself voluntarily to the Greek authorities. "The decision was made by me, in view of my desire to show the unlawful actions of the Prosecutor's Office in the Republic of Bulgaria, as a result of pressure exerted on it by the candidate for vice president Georgi Kandev, to whom I refused to give 50% of my business and whom I publicly exposed," Yankov said in a statement, which immediately after his release was released by the Greek authorities, his lawyer Paolina Rupchina.
Yulian Yankov - Kartofa surrendered to the authorities in Greece
The decision was made by me, in view of my desire to show the unlawful actions of the prosecutor's office in the Republic of Bulgaria, as a result of pressure on it by the candidate for vice president Georgi Kandev, said his lawyer
Oct 4, 2026 11:22 49
Yuliyan Yankov - Kartofa, connected to the multi-million dollar roadside assistance business and the threats against Georgi Kandev, surrendered this morning to the authorities in Halkidiki, Greece, NOVA reports.