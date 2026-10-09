14-year-old boy detained for murder in Plovdiv

A 14-year-old student has been detained in connection with the murder in the northern part of Plovdiv. According to unconfirmed information, the crime was committed by a member of the victim's family, Plovdiv24.bg reported. It is about the son of the murdered woman.

The body was found in a cooperative on "Brezovska" Street in "Karshiyaka". The head of the regional directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Senior Commissioner Vasil Kostadinov, was also on site.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Interior in the city under the hills, employees of the regional directorate of the Ministry of Interior Plovdiv are taking action to clarify all the facts and circumstances surrounding a serious criminal offense committed in the city.

Today, a report was filed about a 45-year-old woman found dead at an address in the "Severen" district. According to initial data, the death was caused intentionally. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office – Plovdiv.