Nighttime accident damages fence on boulevard in Lyulin

A nighttime accident in the capital's Lyulin district damaged the metal guardrail on Tsaritsa Yoanna Boulevard. Two cars collided in the incident, one of which was a BMW.

After the impact, one of the cars spun and crashed into the guardrail, which was torn off. Thus, the accident caused damage not only to the cars, but also to the road infrastructure.

The accident was reported by eyewitnesses. According to them, the German car was moving at high speed, but this claim has not been officially confirmed. It is unclear which of the two drivers caused the collision.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

Sources: focus-news.net