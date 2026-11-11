The Romanian Driver Is Being Questioned as a Witness in the Trakia Motorway Crash

The Romanian citizen who was driving the truck linked to one of the two incidents on the Trakia Motorway has been detained for 24 hours and questioned as a witness. This was announced by the prosecutor’s office and the investigation service. At this stage, no charges have been brought against him or any other participants.

According to bTV, the man is Ion Neo. He was taken to the building where the investigative procedures are being carried out. His detention is in the capacity of a witness and does not mean that he has been charged.

The Two Crashes Are Being Investigated Together

The National Investigation Service will conduct a single pre-trial investigation, as there is a link between the crashes in the two carriageways. Eleven people died in the serious incident, while more than 50 were injured. Around 80 vehicles were involved in the pile-up.

Twenty motor vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation. Additional inspections are forthcoming, as well as an automotive technical examination that must clarify the mechanism of the collisions and the actions of the drivers. The examination will also establish which of the participants may be linked to causing the incidents.

Fog and Road Conditions Being Examined

The prosecutor’s office has requested all documents related to the commissioning and repair of the motorway section. Examinations of the weather conditions and the road surface have been ordered.

Forensic medical examinations will also be prepared to establish the causes of death of those killed and the nature of the injuries sustained by the victims.

“According to the preliminary information we have, suddenly, after approximately 70–80 metres, as eyewitnesses say, he was in the fog and visibility had clearly been reduced. Suddenly, this ended up in a blanket that was no more than 10 metres [thick],” said Senior Commissioner Dobrin Dimitrov, director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Yambol.

According to him, the truck was probably travelling very slowly or had entered from the side lane, but this still cannot be established.

No Charges Have Been Brought

The prosecutor’s office states that charges may be brought after the examinations have been completed and all circumstances surrounding the crashes have been clarified.

Traffic on the motorway was restored around 3 a.m., but dense fog continued to make driving difficult during the day. Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov said that there had been no warning at the scene via the BG Alert system. He pointed out that it is activated in the event of certain incidents and according to an established protocol.