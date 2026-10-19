The court is considering the arrest of two accused for the arson of "Starlink"

The Sofia City Court is considering the prosecutor's office's request to issue a European arrest warrant for two accused for setting fire to antennas for communication with the satellite system "Starlink". The court's press center reported on the hearing.

The names of the two are not being disclosed. At the moment, there is no information about a decision on the prosecutor's request.

The investigation continues

Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Lyubomir Nikolov said that there are suspects in the arson. It was previously reported that 11 antennas used for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system were set on fire.

During a hearing in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated:

“An investigation is underway, a little more patience and there will be a result“.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that additional measures have been taken to protect such sites by Ministry of Interior structures. According to him, the responsibility for the security of these sites lies with their owners.

The arson was previously reported by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“, part of “Democratic Bulgaria“. The proceedings continue, and the court is yet to rule on the request for a European arrest warrant.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg