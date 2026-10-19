23 detained in large-scale police operation in Stara Zagora

23 people have been detained during a specialized police operation in Stara Zagora. Among those arrested is a group of 9 people who are responsible for major thefts, according to the police. So far, 1,400 people have been checked.

The operation continues throughout the day throughout the entire region, and signals of vote buying are also being checked. So far, no materials related to the buying have been found. However, at this time, no arrests have been made and no pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for crimes against the electoral rights of citizens.

„Checks are being carried out at pawnshops, places where quick loans are distributed, and other financial institutions. In connection with vote buying, there have been three reports so far, two of which have ended with the District Prosecutor's Office refusing to initiate pre-trial proceedings due to lack of sufficient evidence of a crime. None of the 23 detainees has anything to do with the election process, commented the head of the "Security Police" department at the Stara Zagora Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs and Communications - Commissioner Pavel Valev.

In parallel with the prevention of election trafficking, police teams are also working on domestic crime and drug trafficking. During the inspections, forensic experts dismantled an organized group of nine people who were committing major assaults.

„We have uncovered a group for which there is evidence that it is involved in crimes related to thefts from the locomotive depot in Stara Zagora and from "Bus Transportation" - Stara Zagora”, added Commissioner Valev.