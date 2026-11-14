Medvedev on Kallas: Nobody wants her at the talks because she is stupid

Dmitry Medvedev said that the European Union has still not been invited to the talks on Ukraine and rejected the possibility of Kaja Kallas representing the bloc in them. The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council commented on the issue after Kallas said that she was ready to act as Europe’s representative.

“Nobody wants her – not because she is a strong negotiator, but because she is stupid,” Medvedev wrote on the MAX platform. He added that the European Union “has still not been invited” to the talks on resolving the conflict.

Kallas said Europe must have its own voice

Kaja Kallas made her statement in Dublin, where European leaders were discussing Europe’s participation in future talks on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. She said she was ready to represent the EU and that the Russians did not want her presence because they preferred to decide the composition of the opposing side themselves.

Kallas stressed that the EU does not tell Russia whom to include in its delegation. In her words, European representatives should not merely attend the talks but also participate in decision-making.

She also said that the process should begin with a ceasefire, followed by a peace agreement. Only after that, according to Kallas, should the broader security architecture in Europe be discussed.

European participation remains subject to negotiations

The question of who will represent Europe has still not been resolved. Among the names under discussion are European Council President António Costa and Kaja Kallas, while the option of having the European side represented by several countries is also being considered.

According to Vedomosti, US negotiator Jared Kushner said that European representatives would be included in the next round of negotiations. This contradicts Medvedev’s claim that the EU has still not received an invitation, indicating that the format and composition of the future talks have not yet been finalized.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European participation was possible if European countries were ready to contribute to the process. Meanwhile, European governments continue to discuss their common position and the choice of a representative.

Sources: vedomosti.ru, amp.dw.com, apnews.com