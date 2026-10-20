Investigating the death of a worker at a factory in Bobov Dol

The Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office is leading an investigation into the death of a 57-year-old worker in a work accident in Bobov Dol. The woman died on October 18 on the territory of the Central Enrichment Factory while working on a rubber conveyor belt.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for causing death due to ignorance or negligent performance of an occupation or other legally regulated activity, which represents a source of increased danger. The investigation is under Art. 123, para. 1 of the Criminal Code. At this stage, there is no information that the prosecutor's office has brought charges against a specific person.

They are investigating the causes of the incident

A site inspection was carried out, and an autopsy was performed on the deceased. Forensic medical and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered, which should clarify the medical causes of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are questioning witnesses and employees of the enterprise. Documentation related to the work process and operation of the facility has been requested from the commercial company.

The prosecutor's office reports: „The actions to collect and verify the evidence continue“. It is also being checked whether there were any violations of occupational safety rules, as well as whether there are any persons whose actions or inactions are related to the incident.

The investigation continues under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Kyustendil. Until its conclusion, the causes of death and possible responsibility for the occupational accident have not been finally established.

Sources: dunavmost.com