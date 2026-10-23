Military court releases NSO employee accused of incident with Sonya Koltuklieva

The Sofia Military Court released National Security Service employee Martin Varadinov, accused of an incident with a journalist. The court did not impose a detention measure on him and he was released immediately.

The decision was made after three hours of deliberation and is not final. It can be appealed before the Military Court of Appeal. Varadinov is accused of causing moderate bodily harm.

The court did not see sufficient evidence for the accusation

According to the Sofia Military Court, none of the six witnesses in the case saw the 37-year-old NSO employee hit the journalist. On this basis, the court held that it could not be concluded that the accused committed the crime for which he was held criminally liable.

„It cannot be concluded that the guard committed the crime for which he is accused“,

the court stated in its reasoning, transmitted by bTV.

What is the position of the defense

Varadinov's defense stated that he acted in a real and immediate danger to the protected Speaker of Parliament. According to this version, the journalist hit herself when she fell, and not as a result of a blow.

The court's decision to release her does not terminate the investigation and does not constitute a final ruling on the merits of the accusation. The next option in the case is a possible appeal to the Military Court of Appeals.