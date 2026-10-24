Milen Ivanov on the murder of Slavi Binev: It was most likely a domestic scandal

The most likely cause of the death of businessman Slavi Binev is a domestic scandal between acquaintances or business partners that got out of control. This was stated by the former deputy rector of the Academy of the Ministry of Interior Milen Ivanov, commenting on the shooting case in the capital's "Pavlovo" district.

According to Ivanov, the information presented by the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov points to the version of an incidental crime.

„What the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov said shows very clearly that it was an incidental crime. "No one commits contract killings early on Saturday morning, going to the person's home," Ivanov said.

The crime was reported at 10:18 a.m. According to NOVA, Binev was shot in his home in “Pavlovo“, with one gunshot wound to the head found on his body.

About an hour after the report was filed, three people were detained at the 54th kilometer of the “Trakia“ highway, in the area of the “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel. Two weapons were found during the arrest. According to Lyubomir Nikolov, at this stage there can be no talk of a contract killing, and the initial version is related to unsettled financial relations.

Ivanov highly appreciated the actions of the police in the case.

„The police intervention is extremely effective and timely. The police have done their job in full“, he said.

The former deputy rector of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also rejected the thesis that the case is a sign of a general increase in crime in the country. According to him, Binev's death should not be classified as contract killings or an escalation of the criminal environment.

„In my opinion, this is excessive. The tragic incident with Slavi Binev cannot be classified as contract killings or any escalation of the criminal environment in the country. It is simply a coincidence“, Ivanov pointed out.