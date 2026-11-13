Lawyer: “Logistical assistance” could mean anything

42-year-old Atanas Dechev has been detained and charged as an accomplice in the case involving the murder of a Plovdiv businessman. Slavcho Megerov has been charged as the alleged physical perpetrator, while the court is considering the remand measure for the second man.

Lawyer Emil Rangelov told bTV that the inclusion of a second defendant could complete the picture, but could also make it less clear. “This could mean anything other than pulling the trigger,” he said, referring to the phrase “logistical assistance” used by the prosecution.

The link to the weapon remains key

Rangelov pointed out that the investigation still needs to establish a link between the weapon that was found and Megerov, and probably the other detained man as well. In the case, the weapon was found after Megerov’s detention, but the information published so far does not make it clear whether the examinations have already established a link to Dechev.

According to the prosecution, Megerov was the physical perpetrator of the murder, while Dechev had a different role. Both men are adult defendants, and their guilt has not been established by a final conviction.

What happens next

The court is expected to rule on whether Atanas Dechev will remain in custody. It is precisely during the proceedings on the remand measures that the prosecution is expected to present more information about the specific role it attributes to him. Crime journalist Stefan Milanov said the hearing could provide additional facts about the case.

Sources: novini.bg