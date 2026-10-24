The father of the deceased in Blagoevgrad Ivana wants answers

Five months after the death of the 16-year-old girl who died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Blagoevgrad, the case remains without a proven culprit. The father Stoine Stoinov states that he does not accept the official version of what happened and insists on a full clarification of the circumstances.

The tragedy occurred on the night of May 23 to 24 in the “Strumsko“ neighborhood. The girl was found lifeless in front of the entrance to the block, and a young man who also fell from the fifth floor was found seriously injured at the back of the building. Two young men have been detained in the case to establish involvement. According to NOVA, they were in the apartment, and the neighbors did not report any noise or screams.

Initially, an 18-year-old student was charged with premeditated murder. However, the courtroom did not establish who threw the girl out the window, and the court acquitted the accused due to lack of sufficient evidence. The injured young man spent time in “Pirogov“ and began his recovery. The party participants stated that they did not remember what happened or were not in the apartment at the time of the fall.

The father claims that his daughter was murdered

Stoine Stoynov claims that his daughter was murdered, and then her body was thrown out the window. He also stated that the girl had numerous signs of injuries and that, according to him, she had not used drugs.

“Someone is guarding them“, says the father, claiming that he has passed on information to the authorities. He also admits the involvement of a military prosecutor in Sofia, but the published material does not contain any confirmation of this claim from the prosecutor's office or the court. There is also no official result indicated to prove his accusations.

At the beginning of the investigation, the then Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev stated that drugs were probably at the heart of the case. According to him, the police must identify the ringleaders and drug dealers. He also criticized the people in the apartment building for not reporting the noise and shouting during the party.

Vigils have been organized in Blagoevgrad in memory of the girl. His parents continue to demand answers, and at present no one has been proven guilty of his death.