The three detainees in connection with the murder of Binev were brought to the SDVR

The three detainees in connection with the murder of Slavi Binev have been brought to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs. The pre-trial proceedings for the death of the businessman, who was shot in his home in the capital's "Pavlovo" district, will be conducted there.

Two of the detainees are Turkish citizens, and the third is a Bulgarian citizen. They were arrested at the 54th kilometer of the "Trakia" highway, in the area of the "Trayanovi vrata" tunnel, after their car was intercepted while leaving Sofia. The details of the arrest were announced by the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Lyubomir Nikolov and the Director of the State Security Service Nikolay Peltekov.

Two firearms were found during the operation. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one was thrown away immediately before the car stopped, and the second was found in a bag belonging to one of the men. A shell casing was found at the scene of the murder, and Binev's fatal gunshot wound was in the head.

Investigators are working on a version related to unsettled financial relations. Nikolov pointed out that the three were involved in construction and are building two complexes in Sofia, but at the moment no official business relationship has been established between them and Binev.

„From the evidence collected so far, the act cannot be classified as one of a commissioned nature“, said Lyubomir Nikolov.

According to him, the detainees knew Binev and were his guests. The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior specified that they did not cover their faces or their car when entering and leaving the house, but stressed that there is still no eyewitness to the conversation between them and the businessman.

At the moment, there has been no public announcement of formal charges being filed. The Director of the Department of Internal Affairs Nikolay Peltekov stated that a significant amount of procedural and investigative actions are ahead and that the materials on the case will most likely be reported to the prosecutor's office the next day. Until then, the three remain detained, and their involvement in the murder is yet to be clarified as part of the investigation.

Sources: bta.bg, focus-news.net, offnews.bg