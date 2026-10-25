One of the three detainees for the murder of businessman Slavi Binev has been brought as a defendant. Prosecutor Nikolay Nikolaev announced that according to the evidence collected so far, it was he who fired the fatal shot.

“One person intentionally killed the victim with a single shot to the face“, Nikolaev said. According to him, the murder was committed on October 24 at around 10:00 a.m.

The other two detainees have not been charged. The prosecutor's office indicates that at the moment there is not enough evidence for their involvement in a crime. Thus, a difference is outlined between the initial information of the Ministry of Interior about three detainees and the subsequent decision of the prosecutor's office to charge only one of them.

The accused remains detained for up to 72 hours

The accused is not a Bulgarian citizen. By order of the supervising prosecutor, he was detained for up to 72 hours, and the prosecutor's office is preparing a request for permanent arrest.

The charge is for intentional causing of death by a shot to the head. “The motive is in the process of being clarified“, said prosecutor Nikolaev.

The gun was discovered and is legally owned

The weapon was found and has been attached to the case. An examination has been ordered, which should establish circumstances significant to the investigation. According to the prosecutor's office, the gun was legally owned.

There was a business relationship between the deceased and the accused. “We can certainly say that the individuals knew each other well and had a business relationship“, Nikolaev said. He added that there was no evidence of criminal activity related to the use of alcohol and drugs.

The individuals who were at the crime scene were questioned. According to the prosecutor's office, it is their testimony that is the basis on which the factual situation is largely clarified.

The three were detained by the Ministry of Interior near the “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel, after they left Sofia by car. The procedural and investigative actions in the case continue, and the court will rule on the request for the permanent arrest of the accused.